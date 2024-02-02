Kosovo in talks for visa-free agreement with another Muslim country: Details inside

DOHA - The authorities in Qatar and Kosova are exploring the option to waive visa requirements for citizens from both countries.

In a recent phone conversation between Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani and Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, it was revealed that both nations are exploring the possibility of lifting visa requirements to facilitate travel.

President Osmani, describing Amir Al Thani as a great friend and ally of Kosovo, emphasized their excellent ties though the discussion also covered other areas of cooperation related to investment and economy.

If the visa-free agreement is signed between the two countries, it would be interesting considering that Kosovo maintains an embassy in Qatar but Qatar does not currently have a diplomatic mission in Kosovo.

Kosovo has recently been acknowledged by international players as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently signed an agreement granting visa-free entry to holders of Kosovo passports.

This visa waiver comes days after EU visa waiver for Kosovo, marking a pivotal shift as the nation's citizens can now travel to the Schengen zone without visas.

A few weeks ago, Spain also recognized Kosovo passports, granting them visa-free access, despite not formally acknowledging Kosovo as a sovereign state.

The Henley Passport Index in its latest rankings placed Kosovo at 68th spot as its passport grants its citizens visa-free access to 74 countries.

Kosovo, with a population of 1.8 million, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and is actively pursuing EU membership, despite recognition challenges from certain EU nations including Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia.