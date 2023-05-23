PIA grounds seven aircraft with one declared irreparable

ISLAMABAD - As many as seven aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been grounded for repair while one airplane has been retired, it emerged on Monday.
The Aviation Division told the National Assembly that a total of three Boeing 777, two Airbuses and three ATR aircraft have been grounded; the division also informed the lawmakers that one of the Boeing 777 was not repairable.
The Pakistan International Airlines is passing through turbulent times owing to multiple reasons including workforce more than what is needed.
Recently, the airline announced starting multiple flights to the northern areas as travelers are gearing up to cool off in hilly areas.
The national carrier announced that the flights to multiple locations in the northern part of the country would be increased.
PIA revealed that soon there would be multiple flights to Gilgit every day. Not only that, the carrier also informed the travelers that soon they will be able to fly off for the picturesque spot from Lahore and Karachi as well.
As part of the expansion, PIA also informed the social media users that soon multiple flights each day would take off for Chitral from Karachi and Lahore as well.
Moreover, those planning to travel to Skardu should be delighted as multiple flights would take off for the city and Lahore and Karachi would also offer flights to the top spot crowded with visitors especially in summers.
The mercury in Pakistan is rising and with each passing day, visitor are making plans to cool off by visiting the holiday hotspots in the northern parts of the country where temperature drops to 10 degrees Centigrade even in summers.
The facility by Pakistan International Airlines is sure to attract thousands of people who used to faced two pronged problems i.e single flight each day and non availability of flights from other cities like Lahore and Karachi.
