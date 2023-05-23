Search

Web Desk 09:01 PM | 23 May, 2023
PIA grounds seven aircraft with one declared irreparable

ISLAMABAD - As many as seven aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been grounded for repair while one airplane has been retired, it emerged on Monday.

The Aviation Division told the National Assembly that a total of three Boeing 777, two Airbuses and three ATR aircraft have been grounded; the division also informed the lawmakers that one of the Boeing 777 was not repairable.

The Pakistan International Airlines is passing through turbulent times owing to multiple reasons including workforce more than what is needed. 

Recently, the airline announced starting multiple flights to the northern areas as travelers are gearing up to cool off in hilly areas.

The national carrier announced that the flights to multiple locations in the northern part of the country would be increased.

PIA revealed that soon there would be multiple flights to Gilgit every day. Not only that, the carrier also informed the travelers that soon they will be able to fly off for the picturesque spot from Lahore and Karachi as well.

As part of the expansion, PIA also informed the social media users that soon multiple flights each day would take off for Chitral from Karachi and Lahore as well.

Moreover, those planning to travel to Skardu should be delighted as multiple flights would take off for the city and Lahore and Karachi would also offer flights to the top spot crowded with visitors especially in summers.

The mercury in Pakistan is rising and with each passing day, visitor are making plans to cool off by visiting the holiday hotspots in the northern parts of the country where temperature drops to 10 degrees Centigrade even in summers.

The facility by Pakistan International Airlines is sure to attract thousands of people who used to faced two pronged problems i.e single flight each day and non availability of flights from other cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Latest

Which city is Europe's cheapest city to visit? Here is the answer ...

09:46 PM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

