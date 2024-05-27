12 hurt in another airplane turbulence incident

QATAR - In a tragic turn of events, as many as twelve people were left injured after a Qatar Airways flight was hit with turbulence on Sunday.

The flight - departed from Doha for Dublin - was met by emergency services after landing as six passengers and six crew members were injured in the incident.

According to a statement from Dublin Airport, eight of the injured were taken to hospital following assessment after the Qatar Airways flight QR017 experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey; Qatar Airways confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway

The incident has triggered concerns about climate change and its possible fallout in the form of turbulence. Recently dozens of passengers were injured while a Britisher with a heart condition was killed on a Singapore Airlines flight that was hit with severe turbulence on Tuesday.

Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore was cruising at 37,000 feet when the plane dropped sharply before climbing several hundred feet, triggering chaos and mayhem.

The incident has prompted the carrier to adopt a more cautious approach to managing turbulence in-flight and under the revised policy, meal service will no longer be provided when the seat belt sign is on.

The carrier has confirmed that the cabin crew will also continue to secure all loose items and equipment during poor weather conditions for the safety of the flyers.