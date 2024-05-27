Search

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Saudi football team to arrive in Pakistan next week

Web Desk
09:37 PM | 27 May, 2024
FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia’s national men’s football team will arrive in Islamabad on June 5. The teams are set to face off for their FIFA World Cup qualifier round 2 match.

Pakistan will play against Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad on June 6. In their last meeting, Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 in Al Ahsa city.

The PFF stated, "Saudi Arabia’s football team will arrive in Islamabad on June 5," adding that the team will travel from Riyadh to Islamabad on a chartered flight.

The June 6 match will be Pakistan’s last home game for this round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They will then play against Tajikistan on June 11 in their final away match of round 2. Pakistan is in Group G along with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan.

In the second round of qualifiers, 36 teams are divided into nine groups of four. The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the third round.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Pakistan vs. Saudi Arabia match on Bookme.pk.

Pakistan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hassan Ali, Tanveer

Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Huzaifa, Waqar Ihtisham, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Saddam, Zain ul Abideen

Midfielders: Yasir Arafat, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Moin Ali, Junaid Ahmed, Fahim

Forwards: Adeel Younas, Shayak Dost, Ali Zafar, Fareedullah

The PFF mentioned that the final squad will include additional players from the diaspora joining the national training camp later.
 
 

