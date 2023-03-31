Search

Denmark amends visa rules, makes it easier to get residence permit for students

31 Mar, 2023
Denmark amends visa rules, makes it easier to get residence permit for students
VEJLE - In a bid to attract skilled workers from abroad, the Danish Parliament has passed a number of amendments to the Danish Aliens Act which makes it easier for immigrants to come to the country and even get residence permit.

The new scheme would come into effect from April 1st after the changes were approved in a plenary meeting held on March 23, with 92 votes supporting it while 18 against it. 

According to the portal managed by the immigration service, the new rules to the work schemes imply the creation of a supplementary Pay Limit scheme and of a supplementary pay limit track under Fast Track scheme, both with an annual salary’s minimum amount of DKK 375,000.

Moreover, it has also relaxed the requirements for companies as they will be able to apply for a certification to the Fast track scheme while having at least 10 full-time employees on a permanent basis instead of 20.

Besides, the Positive List for People with a Higher Education and the Start-up Denmark scheme will open up for a broader range of applicants.

There is also good news regarding students studying in the country as third-country nationals who complete a Danish professional bachelor, bachelor, master or PhD programme will automatically be granted a job hunting period of 3 years with the right to work for three years after having completed the educational degree.

Like Germany, Denmark is also currently facing challenge of labour crisis and consequently the country has relaxed the rules for foreigners to come and work in specific occupations. 

Danish companies have time and again presented the challenges they face in hiring skilled labour like engineers and specialists in the IT, biotechnology/pharmaceutical and financial sectors, as well as doctors and nurses.

According to country’s official statistical website, Statistics Denmark, around 31,600 foreigners immigrated to the country for work purposes in 2022, which is a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest number since 1997.

In the last ten years, an average of 21,200 foreigners who were granted a residence permit for work purposes entered Denmark each year since 2011; Indians also moved to the country in a sizeable number.

“In 2022, 31,600 people immigrated to work – an increase of 24 per cent. Compared to the previous year. It is also the highest number who have immigrated to work since 1997 when the census began. In the previous ten years, an average of 21,200 people per year immigrated with a residence permit for work,” the statement of Statistics Denmark reads.

(Complete details on Aliens act would be available on April 1st)

