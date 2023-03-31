Denmark amends visa rules, makes it easier to get residence permit for students

VEJLE - In a bid to attract skilled workers from abroad, the Danish Parliament has passed a number of amendments to the Danish Aliens Act which makes it easier for immigrants to come to the country and even get residence permit.
The new scheme would come into effect from April 1st after the changes were approved in a plenary meeting held on March 23, with 92 votes supporting it while 18 against it.
According to the portal managed by the immigration service, the new rules to the work schemes imply the creation of a supplementary Pay Limit scheme and of a supplementary pay limit track under Fast Track scheme, both with an annual salary’s minimum amount of DKK 375,000.
Moreover, it has also relaxed the requirements for companies as they will be able to apply for a certification to the Fast track scheme while having at least 10 full-time employees on a permanent basis instead of 20.
Besides, the Positive List for People with a Higher Education and the Start-up Denmark scheme will open up for a broader range of applicants.
There is also good news regarding students studying in the country as third-country nationals who complete a Danish professional bachelor, bachelor, master or PhD programme will automatically be granted a job hunting period of 3 years with the right to work for three years after having completed the educational degree.
Like Germany, Denmark is also currently facing challenge of labour crisis and consequently the country has relaxed the rules for foreigners to come and work in specific occupations.
Danish companies have time and again presented the challenges they face in hiring skilled labour like engineers and specialists in the IT, biotechnology/pharmaceutical and financial sectors, as well as doctors and nurses.
According to country’s official statistical website, Statistics Denmark, around 31,600 foreigners immigrated to the country for work purposes in 2022, which is a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest number since 1997.
In the last ten years, an average of 21,200 foreigners who were granted a residence permit for work purposes entered Denmark each year since 2011; Indians also moved to the country in a sizeable number.
“In 2022, 31,600 people immigrated to work – an increase of 24 per cent. Compared to the previous year. It is also the highest number who have immigrated to work since 1997 when the census began. In the previous ten years, an average of 21,200 people per year immigrated with a residence permit for work,” the statement of Statistics Denmark reads.
(Complete details on Aliens act would be available on April 1st)
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.