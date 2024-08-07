What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador details

DUBAI - Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has highlighted the requirements needed to visit the UAE to avoid any inconvenience.

In an interview, Faisal Tirmizi detailed that Pakistanis coming to the UAE on a visit visa should have a return ticket, Dh3,000 in funds, and hotel accommodation.

The envoy also cautioned that when someone is on a tourist visa, they must do only tourism and enjoy the museums, mosques, malls, etc.

He also categorically advised fellow Pakistanis to avoid finding jobs while they're on a tourist visa, adding that those looking for employment should visit the UAE on a job-seeker visa and those who wish to work should obtain an employment visa prior to coming to the Emirates.

Tirmizi also noted that Pakistanis must also follow the UAE's rules and regulations as every resident and visitor represents the country.

The ambassador - in an interview with Khaleej Times - said the Government of Pakistan has been approached so that UAE tourist visa holders be inspected at the airport to ensure that they meet the requirements.

It is to be highlighted that in recent weeks, there have been multiple calls by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates to follow the rules and guidelines while visiting the emirate.

Recently, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq al-Remeithi, also confirmed that several Pakistanis have been observed engaging in such activities on social media, leading to arrests and severe sentences ranging from 14 to 15 years in jail.

The official also urged Pakistanis in the UAE to refrain from spreading negative propaganda against their homeland, its institutions, or its politicians.

Al-Remeithi highlighted that more than five individuals have received life sentences, and many others have been deported for involvement in such activities.

The Consul General warned that Pakistanis involved in such activities would face difficulties obtaining visas for Gulf countries, including the UAE.

As far as the visa restrictions are concerned, al-Remeithi clarified that there are no restrictions on UAE visas for Pakistanis and visas are being issued to Pakistanis, and all possible facilities are being provided at the Consulate.