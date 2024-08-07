Three injured in Leopard attack on house in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD – Three people, including a woman, were injured after a leopard attacked a house in Abbottabad, located in the Hazara region of eastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident took place in Sangrari village of the district where the wild animal entered the house and attacked the residents.

Police said three people have been shifted to a hospital for attack.

Last year, a common leopard entered into Defence House Authority (DHA) in Islamabad and injured three people during hours-long bid to capture it.

Police had said the leopard roaming in the residential area brought a lot of people out of their homes and the leopard attacked one person after another, including a woman wildlife officer.

Following the incident, the Islamabad police had registered a case against an unidentified suspect for domesticating a leopard.