Lion, tiger at PML-N's Lahore rally irks Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk
07:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – A lion and a tiger were brought to the rally of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday. However, the big cats were sent back on Nawaz's directives.

At the camps set up in the NA-130 constituency to welcome Nawaz Sharif, a large number of party workers were seen taking selfies with these wild animals confined in iron cages. 

Supporters have a history of bringing lions and tigers to PML-N rallies, aligning them with the party's election symbol.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed that, following the party supremo's directive, a "real lion brought by one of its supporters for the party's rally" was promptly returned. She said that Nawaz Sharif had instructed against the inclusion of real lions or any other animals in rallies across Pakistan.

Marriyum noted that Nawaz Sharif took immediate and strict notice of the lion's presence at the rally on Mohni Road and directed its swift return, which was promptly executed.

On Tuesday evening, Nawaz Sharif led a public rally in NA-130 for the upcoming general elections on February 8. 

The rally, also featuring PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, will commence from Mohini Road and traverse through Ameer Roor Malik Park, Kale Di Puli, Malik Park, Saradar Chapel Chowk, Moola Bakhsh Chowk, Ibrahim Road, Santnagar, and Isalampura.

