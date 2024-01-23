Ushna Shah's daring black dress ignites fiery debate

Ushna Shah, the stunning newlywed star, continues to turn up the heat with her breathtaking pictures, effortlessly flaunting her curves in a boho hippy style that leaves fans mesmerized.

She has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, leaving audiences captivated by her talent and charm both on and off the screen. Fresh off her film debut in "Chikkar," Shah graced an event in a figure-hugging black jersey dress that sparked both admiration and criticism.

The dress, undoubtedly striking, left little to the imagination with its close-fitting silhouette. Ushna's confidence in rocking the revealing ensemble was undeniable, but not everyone was a fan. A video of her at the event quickly went viral, with netizens divided on whether it was a fashion statement or a fashion faux pas.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Shah was also seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.