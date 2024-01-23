Ushna Shah's daring black dress ignites fiery debate

Ushna Shah, the stunning newlywed star, continues to turn up the heat with her breathtaking pictures, effortlessly flaunting her curves in a boho hippy style that leaves fans mesmerized.
She has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, leaving audiences captivated by her talent and charm both on and off the screen. Fresh off her film debut in "Chikkar," Shah graced an event in a figure-hugging black jersey dress that sparked both admiration and criticism.
The dress, undoubtedly striking, left little to the imagination with its close-fitting silhouette. Ushna's confidence in rocking the revealing ensemble was undeniable, but not everyone was a fan. A video of her at the event quickly went viral, with netizens divided on whether it was a fashion statement or a fashion faux pas.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Shah was also seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
