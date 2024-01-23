Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
Zaidi isn't just your average pretty face. She's a chameleon, effortlessly transforming into each character she embodies, whether it's the spunky charm of "Ishq Junoon" or the emotional depth of "Bakhtawar." She's got the range of a seasoned veteran, the energy of a firecracker, and the grace of a gazelle (in killer heels, of course!).
Recently, the Bakhtawar diva offered a glimpse into the strenuous efforts behind her enviable physique. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she shared a video of herself doing bench presses and weight lifts.
"Name of the game “ Consistency," she captioned the post.
Many users applauded her modest gym athleisure in the comment section.
On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in her film debut "Nayab."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.