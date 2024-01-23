Search

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

Maheen Khawaja
08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Yumna Zaidi
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

Zaidi isn't just your average pretty face. She's a chameleon, effortlessly transforming into each character she embodies, whether it's the spunky charm of "Ishq Junoon" or the emotional depth of "Bakhtawar." She's got the range of a seasoned veteran, the energy of a firecracker, and the grace of a gazelle (in killer heels, of course!).

Recently, the Bakhtawar diva offered a glimpse into the strenuous efforts behind her enviable physique. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she shared a video of herself doing bench presses and weight lifts.

"Name of the game “ Consistency," she captioned the post.

Many users applauded her modest gym athleisure in the comment section.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in her film debut "Nayab."

