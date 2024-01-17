WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has revealed the personality traits she wants her partner to possess.

The Tere Bin famed actress recently made a guest appearance on actor Vasay Chaudhary's show where she shared some of the most important qualities that she seeks in a partner.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star also revealed that she doesn’t isn't romantically involved with anyone currently and does not plan on getting married anytime soon. The 34-year-old star also revealed her celebrity crush.

Talking about the qualities of life partner, the Bakhtawar star said, “My partner should definitely be a good person, be nice, and have a kind hearted. He should also be sharp and intelligent.”

As for looks, Zaidi revealed, “He should be good looking for my eyes and be compatible with me.”

“But he shouldn't be better looking than me,” the star cheekily added.

In response to Chaudhary's question about which hero Zaidi likes, she said, “I like Tom Cruise, he is handsome, but I only like him as an actor.”

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.