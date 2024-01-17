Search

LifestyleVideos

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

Noor Fatima
11:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Yumna Zaidi
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has revealed the personality traits she wants her partner to possess.

The Tere Bin famed actress recently made a guest appearance on actor Vasay Chaudhary's show where she shared some of the most important qualities that she seeks in a partner.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star also revealed that she doesn’t isn't romantically involved with anyone currently and does not plan on getting married anytime soon. The 34-year-old star also revealed her celebrity crush.

Talking about the qualities of life partner, the Bakhtawar star said, “My partner should definitely be a good person, be nice, and have a kind hearted. He should also be sharp and intelligent.”

As for looks, Zaidi revealed, “He should be good looking for my eyes and be compatible with me.” 

“But he shouldn't be better looking than me,” the star cheekily added.

In response to Chaudhary's question about which hero Zaidi likes, she said, “I like Tom Cruise, he is handsome, but I only like him as an actor.”

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.

Yumna Zaidi looks smoking hot in black suit

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is ...

04:47 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi looks smoking hot in black suit

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

03:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Veteran actor Shaukat Zaidi passes away at 72

09:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi steals the show in black saree

11:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Jurmana'

Most viewed

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

06:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Mia Khalifa, Osman Khalid Butt and others support South Africa's case ...

04:31 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki ...

12:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Is Imran Abbas a trained pilot?

07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new ...

11:51 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan's home catches fire

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison Marsh

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: