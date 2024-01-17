Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison Marsh

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force and master’s student at the Harvard Kennedy School’s public policy program, clinched the 2024 Miss America title in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night.
Marsh is the first active-duty Air Force officer ever to bag the national title.
represented the state of Colorado in the event where fifty-one contestants participated, representing all 50 American states as well as the District of Columbia.
Marsh succeeds the 2023 Miss America, Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Ellie Breaux of Texas placed as first-runner-up.
The pageant followed three nights of preliminary competitions.
For the discussion round which included topics of terrorism, technology, nutrition and climate change, Marsh highlighted “drugs in America” and recounted her late mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer. In the talent round, Marsh presented a spoken-word piece centered on receiving a pilot’s license at 16.
“You can achieve anything. The sky is not the limit and the only person that’s stopping you is you,” Marsh said in an interview shared via Miss America’s Instagram story, reported media outlets.
Giving hope to aspiring pageant participants, Marsh said, “If I can come from a small town, and not be a part of the pageant, yet step into the pageant world, then so can anybody else.”
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.