Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of drug trafficking

RIYADH – Two Pakistani citizens have been apprehended in Saudi Arabia amid major drug trafficking bust.

A report shared by Saudi state run news agency said the Investigation and Search Department of Riyadh Region Police arrested Pakistani citizens who were allegedly using a residential unit to distribute narcotics.

The suspects have undergone legal procedures and have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further action. Saudi security authorities have advised masses to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking.

This is not the first instance of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia being arrested for drug trafficking.

Last year in August, a Pakistani national was held in Tabuk for meth dealing, and three Saudi citizens were detained for dealing another banned substance.

Kingdom also executed two Pakistani nationals for smuggling heroin, marking the first time the death penalty had been carried out for drug crimes in nearly three years.