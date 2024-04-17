PTI announces nationwide protests from April 21 for Imran Khan's release

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has decided to hit the streets in latest countrywide protests for the release of the incarcerated party founder.

The former ruling party chalked out a plan for holding political gatherings across Pakistan.

PTI announced to kickstart movement this Sunday from country’s most populated region Punjab. Hammad Azhar will lead gatherings in Punjab.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Haleem Adil Sheikh will be party’s frontrunner in Sindh.

PTI said the protests will continue till the release of the party founder and the complete restoration of the constitution.

PTI held similar rallies, protests and demonstrations but the party faced resistance and there was a police crackdown with baton-charge and arrests of some leaders. Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan remains in jail since August last year.