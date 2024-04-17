PTI announces nationwide protests from April 21 for Imran Khan's release

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has decided to hit the streets in latest countrywide protests for the release of the incarcerated party founder.
The former ruling party chalked out a plan for holding political gatherings across Pakistan.
PTI announced to kickstart movement this Sunday from country’s most populated region Punjab. Hammad Azhar will lead gatherings in Punjab.
CM Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Haleem Adil Sheikh will be party’s frontrunner in Sindh.
PTI said the protests will continue till the release of the party founder and the complete restoration of the constitution.
PTI held similar rallies, protests and demonstrations but the party faced resistance and there was a police crackdown with baton-charge and arrests of some leaders. Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan remains in jail since August last year.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
