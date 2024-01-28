Search

Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today after May 9 clashes

Web Desk
02:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today after May 9 clashes
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD –  As Pakistan gears up for the next general elections due next month, embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to hold its first countrywide power show, after the May 9 events.

All political parties started campaigning, doing rallies across the country to lure voters, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seems to be missing from the streets amid an unprecedented crackdown on its leaders.

Two weeks before the general eleciton, PTI leadership directed all ticket holders to come out and hold rallies and public meetings in their constituencies.

Imran Khan's party, which is apparently defying against odds before the upcoming polls, will launch manifesto addressing major issues of the country.

PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year, issued directions to all ticket holders to throng streets.

Khan's sister also conveyed his message to party workers and ticket holders.

As some party leaders remain in hiding at different places to avoid a crackdown reports suggest that a number of them including former Punjab governor have been arrested ahead of the rally.

Earlier, the government imposed section 144 in the provincial capital Lahore, the home ground of PML-N, ahead of elections.

This is the first time that PTI leaders are gathering on the streets after May 9 attacks, the darkest times when civil and military installations were installed. 

As PTI faced a media blackout ahead of polls, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) earlier attempted to outwit its detractors with the country's first-ever online Jalsa to rejuvenate voters.

The online Jalsa faced major disruptions as the internet and social media sites were not working.

Elections 2024: PTI holds first-ever live TikTok rally in Pakistan

Web Desk

