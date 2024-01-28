Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today after May 9 clashes

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan gears up for the next general elections due next month, embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to hold its first countrywide power show, after the May 9 events.
All political parties started campaigning, doing rallies across the country to lure voters, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seems to be missing from the streets amid an unprecedented crackdown on its leaders.
Two weeks before the general eleciton, PTI leadership directed all ticket holders to come out and hold rallies and public meetings in their constituencies.
Imran Khan's party, which is apparently defying against odds before the upcoming polls, will launch manifesto addressing major issues of the country.
PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year, issued directions to all ticket holders to throng streets.
Khan's sister also conveyed his message to party workers and ticket holders.
As some party leaders remain in hiding at different places to avoid a crackdown reports suggest that a number of them including former Punjab governor have been arrested ahead of the rally.
Earlier, the government imposed section 144 in the provincial capital Lahore, the home ground of PML-N, ahead of elections.
This is the first time that PTI leaders are gathering on the streets after May 9 attacks, the darkest times when civil and military installations were installed.
As PTI faced a media blackout ahead of polls, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) earlier attempted to outwit its detractors with the country's first-ever online Jalsa to rejuvenate voters.
The online Jalsa faced major disruptions as the internet and social media sites were not working.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
