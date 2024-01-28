Tourists throng hilly areas as KP receives season's first snowfall

PESHAWAR – The maiden snowfall in northwestern Pakistan encouraged a number of tourists to flock to the hill stations and other famous destinations to enjoy spectacular view of snow-covered mountains.

Several tourists favourite regions including Kalam, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Naran Kaghan, Galyat, witnessed snowfall as locals and tourists shared stunning visuals from the destinations.

Snow covered the region as a westerly wave affected the western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for next couple of days.

The stunning charm of winter in KP turned tourist destinations into pristine white landscapes.

After an extended dry spell, the allure of #Northern #Pakistan has returned! Significant snowfall blankets upper #KP and #GilgitBaltistan following a prolonged "historic" drought. Visuals captured in Kalam showcase the transformation.#snowfall #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/CO2Nrjkagq — Mansoor Qaisar (@MansorQaisar) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, tourists are advised to exercise caution. PMDA also issued an alert for snowfall in Murree while officials are taking measures to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

Visitors are urged to take necessary precautions before embarking on their snowy adventures, including equipping their vehicles with chains for safe navigation through snow-laden terrains.