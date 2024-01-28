Mushahid Hussain elected vice president of IPU Human Rights body

ISLAMABAD - Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who represents Asia in the Committee of Human Rights for Parliamentarians (CHRP) of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), was unanimously elected Vice President of the Committee during its meeting in Geneva.
Ms. Millie Odhiambo of Kenya was elected as President. Senator Mushahid Hussain is the first Pakistani parliamentarian to have been elected to a high-level office of an essential IPU body, which is a global organization that represents the world's parliaments.
Two years ago, at the IPU General Assembly in Rwanda, he was elected as a Member of the CHRP, where he was the only Asian in this influential 10-member Committee.
Senator Mushahid Hussain, a Senate Human Rights Committee member, has served as the Leader of the Pakistan Delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva. In the year 2000, Mushahid Hussain was declared a "Prisoner of Conscience" by the prestigious London-based organization Amnesty International due to his illegal detention without charges for 440 days.
He was the only Pakistani political prisoner to be so honoured at that time. Senator Mushahid Hussain is also the Convenor of the Pakistan Parliamentary Forum on PKR (Palestine, Kashmir & Rohingya), and he serves on the Executive Board of the Istanbul-based "Al Quds Parliament," which supports the Palestinian Cause.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.