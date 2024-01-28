Search

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?
YouTuber Saad ur Rehman famously known as Ducky Bhai remains in news as reports of his entry into Pakistani politics garnered mixed reactions from his fans. 

The speculation surfaced after Ducky was spotted at a MQM rally, where he was invited by political leaders. He also interacted with the media along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and rumors rife that he joined Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan.

Ducky then took to his social media where the controversial YouTuber claimed that je and his family members are receiving death threats as fake news asserting that he joined MQM-Pakistan.

He shared two cents on social handles who reported fake news without taking his comment on the matter.

Ducky introduced himself as a YouTuber and said he will be doing the same thing for next 10 or 15 years. He mentioned being invited by politicians biut ruled out any situation of joining political party in the near future.

