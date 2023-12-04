Netizens roast Ducky Bhai over shaved head pictures

Saad Ur Rehman, the charismatic YouTube sensation better known as Ducky Bhai, has long held the spotlight in Pakistan's digital landscape, amassing a massive fan following through his engaging content.
Renowned for his roasting videos and entertaining online gaming sessions, Ducky has become a household name celebrated for his witty style. However, the online star has faced criticism for his use of adult language, despite the majority of his viewers being children.
The YouTube maestro pledged to shave his head upon reaching a significant milestone, and true to his word, he recently shared a video titled '6 Million Subscriber Ka Waada Poora Kar Diya' (Fulfilling the Promise of 6 Million Subscribers).
The momentous occasion catapulted Ducky into the Twitter trends, with social media users buzzing about his new bald look.
The renowned YouTuber's drastic transformation prompted a flurry of humorous and entertaining responses across various social media platforms.
Ducky bhai 😂😂#ducky #duckybhai #duck #saad #Trending pic.twitter.com/0z65fvurMP— Shahaab Jilani SJ (@shahaab2559) December 3, 2023
My expectations— CH NOMAN (@HafizNo52153222) December 2, 2023
Before payout after payout💔🥹
Ducky pic.twitter.com/m7YLqXP1WG
Evolution...#DuckyBhai https://t.co/S6PrRrdZrd pic.twitter.com/yfTHyZVOdR— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) December 2, 2023
two duckies in one picture#ducky pic.twitter.com/qXk4HcbeHu— Mubeen Farooq (@mubeenf14426044) December 2, 2023
Ducky bhai. Ducky bhen. pic.twitter.com/plA63FSn1K— a:🇵🇸 (@shutupxzz) December 2, 2023
