Sajal Aly shares her working experience with Dananeer Mobeen

The star-studded drama serial Sinf e Aahan has finally hit the screens and has been winning hearts. Needless to say, the expectations from the women-centric drama have skyrocketed owing to the tantalising storyline and spectacular performances.

Apart from leading actresses Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, the Pawri sensation also made her acting debut in the following drama.

Recently, the Yeh Dil Mera star Sajal Aly had a fun Question and Answer session and the Alif actor had all sweet things to say about fellow co-star Dananeen.

Delving into details about her experience of working with the Pawri girl, the Khel Khel Mein actor said, “My day use to start by irritating her and then I fell in love with her and now I miss those days. She was just like my morning coffee and evening tea,” wrote Sajal.

Moreover, Sajal also shared her experience of working with talent powerhouse Yumna Zaidi, the beautiful Ramsha Khan and Yehali Tashiya

Dananeer got propelled to unprecedented fame after her famous video stormed the internet. Mimicking the burger accent, she said, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” that left the internet amused.

