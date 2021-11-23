'Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen's dance video on Pashto song goes viral
01:45 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
'Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen's dance video on Pashto song goes viral
Pakistani weddings are all about lavish décor, scrumptious food and killer dance moves and this time around the internet was left grooving alongside the Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen.

With her current celebrity status, the social media sensation has amassed a whooping fan following and this time around her admirers spotted her at a wedding dazzling across the dance floor.

Dananeer brought the ultimate 'pawri' at the wedding with Attan dance and her unmatchable energy. In particular, praises poured in as she was spotted zealously grooving on a cultural Pashto number.

In the aforementioned video, Dananerr alongside her friends left the temperatures soaring high as they showcased killer dance moves at the wedding,

Hailing from a Pathan household, the Pawri girl is super proud of her Pathan culture and heritage and loves to infuse its elements in her persona.

On the work front, Dananeer is all set for her acting debut on the small screen with the upcoming star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. The drama is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by the maestro Nadeem Baig.

