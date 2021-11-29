‘Not a film set’: Fashion brand photoshoot in Kartarpur draws public ire

Information Minister asks brand to issue apology for hurting Sikh community’s sentiments
Web Desk
02:34 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
‘Not a film set’: Fashion brand photoshoot in Kartarpur draws public ire
Share

LAHORE – Information minister Fawad Chaudhry and members of the Sikh community have criticized a local brand for shooting a clothing commercial at Kartarpur Gurdwara as it hurt the religious sentiments of many believers.

It all started when a model bareheaded shot for a ladies’ clothing brand in Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. The shoot then garnered criticism as many noted personalities called out the brand for hurting the emotions of Sikh followers.

The President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also called for action to be taken against those involved in the photoshoot. Such behaviour and act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable, he wrote on Twitter.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also slammed the designer and model for shooting at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

“Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a film set,” Fawad wrote on social media while replying to one of the tweets in which a member of the Sikh community complained about the controversial shoot.

Following the outcry, the brand and the digital creator removed the photos from their social media handles. The brand claimed that the shoot is not part of any of its campaigns as it was done by a third party.

“However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologize to every single person”, the post reads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MANNAT (@mannat_clothing)

Amid the controversy, many Pakistani social media users have also apologised to the Sikhs across the border in wake of the indecent act.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is one of the holiest places for Sikhs stretching over four acres of land. The historic corridor between Pakistan and India is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor was inaugurated for allowing Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the world to visit the gurdwara.

Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba ... 04:16 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – A Lahore court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to pace up Covid vaccination to curb ...
03:58 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
IHC wonders who can tape audio calls of country's ...
01:42 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates academic blocks of Al-Qadir ...
12:25 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
‘Easy target’: Karachi dacoits confess to ...
11:53 AM | 29 Nov, 2021
NA-133 by-poll: ECP orders arrest of people ...
11:29 AM | 29 Nov, 2021
Renowned journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away ...
10:49 AM | 29 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures in Hunza
04:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr