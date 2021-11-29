Iqra Aziz pens a beautiful birthday message for husband Yasir Hussain

Pakistani celebrity power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain enjoy a massive fan following which is always left swooning with their sweetest gestures and today is no exception either.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star’s birthday wish for her husband is too cute for words. Showering him with love and an adorable birthday note, the Suno Chanda actor called her husband ‘the most beautiful human in the world’.

Taking to Instagram, Aziz penned a heartwarming note and dropped a small video that shared a glimpse into the couple’s gorgeous moments.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English).”, wrote the 24-year-old.

Reciprocating the love, the Baandi actor was impressed by his wife’s lovely wish and wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen.. love."

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.