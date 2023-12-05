Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 5 December 2023

The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 December 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.

Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan