Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 October 2022

08:32 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 October 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,000 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,210 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,900.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Karachi Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Islamabad Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Peshawar Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Quetta Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Sialkot Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Attock Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Gujranwala Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Jehlum Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Multan Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Bahawalpur Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Gujrat Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Nawabshah Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Chakwal Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Hyderabad Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Nowshehra Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Sargodha Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Faisalabad Rs144,000 PKR 1,625
Mirpur Rs144,000 PKR 1,625

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 September ...
08:19 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 September ...
08:18 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 September ...
08:24 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 September ...
07:20 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 September ...
07:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 September ...
08:16 AM | 25 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan plans to quit drama industry
10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr