Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 October 2022
08:32 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,000 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,210 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,900.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Karachi
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Islamabad
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Peshawar
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Quetta
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Sialkot
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Attock
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Gujranwala
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Jehlum
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Multan
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Bahawalpur
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Gujrat
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Nawabshah
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Chakwal
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Hyderabad
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Nowshehra
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Sargodha
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Faisalabad
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
|Mirpur
|Rs144,000
|PKR 1,625
- Twitter withholds Govt of Pakistan’s official account in India11:22 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Japan’s wrestling legend turned politician Antonio Inoki passes ...10:48 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire10:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Govt seeks action against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders as cypher ...09:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred in another terror attack from inside ...09:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Fawad Khan plans to quit drama industry
10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- 'First-ever Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, ...10:14 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy ...08:09 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi exchange banter on live show11:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022