Dead Terrorist from Kalat listed as ‘Missing Person’ by Baloch Yakjehti Committee

QUETTA – Nexus between Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and banned terrorist organization Fitna-al-Hindustan exposed again as several individuals named as “missing persons” were active militants involved in deadly attacks across Balochistan.

Terrorist Sohaib Lango was killed during a counterterrorism operation in Kalat earlier this month, but he was listed among so-called missing persons” by BYC. Lango’s name adds to growing list of slain militants previously labeled as victims of enforced disappearances.

Authorities further revealed that in March 2024, Kareem Jan was killed during the Gwadar terror attack and Abdul Wadood was gunned down during an assault on a naval base and they were also on BYC’s list of allegedly abducted persons.

Security officials claim these findings expose how BYC has been exploiting human rights narrative to shield and promote anti-state elements.

The banned outfit Fitna-al-Hindustan publicly acknowledged Sohaib Lango also known by the alias Amir Bakhsh, as one of its members. On July 25, 2025, some posts wer shared which said he had been “forcibly disappeared” from Killi Sariab, Quetta, on July 24, 2024, despite his confirmed death in a recent armed confrontation with security forces.

Several people marked as ‘missing persons’ by families are repeatedly found participating in or facilitating deadly attacks against innocent Pakistanis.

The report also accused BYC of failing to condemn any terrorist act carried out by Fitna-al Hindustan. Authorities believe this silence, coupled with photographic and digital evidence, confirms that BYC is operating as a proxy for the banned organization.