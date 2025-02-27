BNP chief Akhtar Mengal offers arrest, police refuse to detain him

KHUZDAR – Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Mengal arrived at a police station in Khuzdar to offer his arrest after multiple cases were registered against him.

According to reports, cases were registered at the Wadh police station in Khuzdar against BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and 1,200 unidentified individuals.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal arrived at the Wadh police station to offer his arrest, but the police declined to detain him.

Speaking to the media, Mengal revealed that nine FIRs had been filed against him and 1,200 others, including children and even some deceased individuals.

He expressed regret that names of women and children were also listed in the FIRs. “I came to surrender, but neither are they arresting me nor withdrawing the FIRs,” he said.

Mengal condemned the false FIRs, calling them an attempt to intimidate, and vowed that such efforts would never succeed.