Imran Khan shuts down sons’ involvement in PTI Struggle

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan explicitly ordered his sons, Kasim and Suleman, not to return to Pakistan amid the ongoing political crisis.

Speaking to journalists at Adiala Jail, former premier made startling revelation, confirming that his sons would neither visit Pakistan nor participate in — let alone lead — any political or protest movement.

“Kasim and Suleman will not be coming to Pakistan. They will not be part of any protest or lead any movement,” Khan stated firmly.

The bombshell comes just days after intense rumors swirled in political circles and online that Khan’s sons were preparing to fly to Pakistan to lead a fresh wave of protest demanding his release. Some even hailed their rumored arrival as the “second wave of the PTI revolution.”

The move reflects calculated decision by the embattled leader to shield his family from Pakistan’s deepening political storm. Others believe this is a signal of a major strategic shift or perhaps a sign that Khan is preparing for a new phase of the resistance from behind bars.

Social media exploded following the news, with #QasimAndSuleman trending across platforms as supporters and critics alike debated the implications.