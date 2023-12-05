Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)