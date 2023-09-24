Sania Mirza spotted in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra is getting married and Bollywood hotties are all gathered in Udaipur!

Among the A-list guest list of the grand wedding, Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza was also included.

Mirza arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding of her friend and Bollywood actress, Chopra.

A short video surfaced on photo and video sharing app in which the tennis icon was spotted at Udaipur Airport.

Recently, Mirza confirmed her participation in Parineeti's wedding through her Instagram stories.

In the video, Mirza can be seen sitting in a car wearing a pink printed dress with a cross-side bag and glasses on her eyes.

Prior to Mirza's arrival, famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra was also seen at the airport who arrived to attend Parineeti's wedding.

It should be noted that the wedding of Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will take place on September 24 in Udaipur.

According to media reports, guests have started arriving to participate in the grand ceremony.

