Sania Mirza spotted in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra is getting married and Bollywood hotties are all gathered in Udaipur!
Among the A-list guest list of the grand wedding, Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza was also included.
Mirza arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding of her friend and Bollywood actress, Chopra.
A short video surfaced on photo and video sharing app in which the tennis icon was spotted at Udaipur Airport.
Recently, Mirza confirmed her participation in Parineeti's wedding through her Instagram stories.
In the video, Mirza can be seen sitting in a car wearing a pink printed dress with a cross-side bag and glasses on her eyes.
Prior to Mirza's arrival, famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra was also seen at the airport who arrived to attend Parineeti's wedding.
It should be noted that the wedding of Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will take place on September 24 in Udaipur.
According to media reports, guests have started arriving to participate in the grand ceremony.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Aug-2023/shoaib-malik-drops-a-hint-about-divorce-from-sania-mirza
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.