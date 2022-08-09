Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with Alyana goes viral

01:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with Alyana goes viral
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Share

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base thrilled.

Needless to say, the baby girl Alyana, who is known for being their little bundle of joy, has also won the hearts of their massive fan following with her cuteness.

This time around, the Sabaat actor shares a heartwarming video of husband Falak where the dotting father can be spotted playing with his baby girl Alyana.

"Baba with his little girl ????????@falakshabir1", captioned the Laapata star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

On the work front, Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen with the Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

Earlier, she has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz. 

Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in ... 02:44 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

Marking Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour's second on-screen appearance, the drama serial Wabaal, is all set to air on Hum ...

More From This Category
Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for ...
05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Adeel Chaudhry spills the beans on his wedding ...
05:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Natasha Ali Lakhani wins hearts with latest video
02:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Reema Khan performs Umrah
12:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing
05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr