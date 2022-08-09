Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with Alyana goes viral
Share
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base thrilled.
Needless to say, the baby girl Alyana, who is known for being their little bundle of joy, has also won the hearts of their massive fan following with her cuteness.
This time around, the Sabaat actor shares a heartwarming video of husband Falak where the dotting father can be spotted playing with his baby girl Alyana.
"Baba with his little girl ????????@falakshabir1", captioned the Laapata star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen with the Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal.
Earlier, she has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz.
Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in ... 02:44 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Marking Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour's second on-screen appearance, the drama serial Wabaal, is all set to air on Hum ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call with Emirate ruler06:44 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
-
-
- PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, seditious content’03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with Alyana goes viral01:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022