Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in new project

Web Desk
02:44 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in new project
Source: Instagram
Share

Marking Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour's second on-screen appearance, the drama serial Wabaal, is all set to air on Hum Television.

The drama is directed by Amin Iqbal, and produced by Momina Duraid. Written by the acclaimed author Qiasra Hayat, the plot revolves around curses, hopelessness, and destruction. According to media outlets, Khan will be seen in the lead role as the antagonist.

Social media outlets of the series recently made the posters officials also sharing enticing pictures of the cast.

Sarah Khan is a revered Pakistani actress known for her bubbly personality currently starring in the drama serial Hum Tum. Her recent project Raqs e Bismil also made headlines for its epic cinematography.    

Talha Chahour is an upcoming Pakistani actor known for his supporting roles and previously making an appearance in Jo Bichar Gaye. The enthusiastic actor also performed in theatre to ace his skills.

The star-studded cast includes Sarah Khan, Merub Ali, Shagufta Ejaz, and upcoming actor Talha Chahour.

Netizens disapprove Sarah Khan's new hairdo 09:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

Sarah Khan is listed among the best actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry owing to her charm, dedication, and ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah reveals secret behind her weight loss ...
02:00 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf’s new TikTok video goes viral
12:54 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet ...
10:49 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
Russian girl travels to Pakistan to marry love of ...
11:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Neelam Muneer is living a dream vacation in Swat
10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Eshal Fayyaz trolled for sharing photos in gym ...
09:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in new project
02:44 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr