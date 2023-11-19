  

Nicaragua beauty Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Pakistan's Erica Robin makes it to top 20 finalists of the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador

02:18 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Source: missuniverse/Instagram

SAN SALVADOR –  Over 80 national pageants competed at Miss Universe 2023, with the coveted beauty competition remaining in limelight, and the extravaganza show ended up picking up Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios as 2023 Miss Universe.

On Saturday, at least 20 semi-finalists advanced to the preliminary competition, and the 23-year beauty of South Central American nation was named winner of the 72nd Miss Universe competition. It is the maiden Miss Universe title for Nicaragua.

The winner was crowned by R’Bonney Gabriel, whereas the second spot was taken by Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, and Australian model Moraya Wilson bagged the third place.

In finals, the top 3 contestants were all asked if they could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?” Palacios picked women’s rights advocate Mary Wollstonecraft.

Palacios also pointed out the significance of equal salaries regardless of gender so women can tap vast field work.

The new Miss Universe completed her graduation in mass communications from the Universidad Centroamericana and has worked as a producer and video work for some time. She remained candid about her mental health struggles throughout the competition.

Pakistan's Erica Robin makes history at Miss Universe Pageant

Pakistan’s Erica Robin remained under limelight for representing Pakistan at at the prestigious pageant with her enchanting presence and a national costume that weaves the rich culture and history of South Asian nation.
Miss Universe 2023 saw Erica securing a position among top 20 contestants out of over 80 participating nations as she did not make it to the top 10.

Pakistani contestant Erica Robin takes Miss Universe 2023 by storm in a burkini

02:42 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Face masks mandatory as Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

