Face masks made mandatory in smog-hit Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan's largest region Punjab is taking stringent measures amid alarming levels of smog, and now the provincial government made it compulsory for citizens to wear face masks in 10 smog-hit districts.

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took to social media where he announced that the decision was taken in response to worsening air quality in Lahore, and other smog-hit regions.

He urged people to wear face masks in smog-affected districts, calling health a collective responsibility.

The order will be implemented in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Mandi Bahauddin till November 26.

The country’s second-largest city Lahore witnessed an Air quality index of over 200 at 1 pm on Sunday, which is still considered unhealthy.

Punjab government earlier imposed a smart lockdown in smog-hit districts on Nov 18 to tackle the escalating air pollution levels and an alarming increase in conjunctivitis cases amid smog. All educational institutions and offices were closed in the region.

Lahore to get country's first smog towers amid alarming smog

Punjab government has announced installing air purifying towers to combat air pollution.

PM2.5 pollution levels reach 20 times higher than the WHO limit. Amid the alarming situation, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that the government will install a dozen air filter ionization units or smog towers to curb health hazards.