Video of torture on PML-N politician Mehr Afzal Bharwana in Jhang goes in viral

LAHORE - Mehr Afzal Bharwana, a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has been assaulted as a group of unidentified men attacked and tortured him in Jhang.
Unverified reports claim that attackers intercepted Bharwana, who reportedly left PTI and went into people ahead of the elections. The attackers stripped him after tearing his clothes and tortured him with rods.
I doubt it is Mehr Afzal Bharwana. Can any body from Ajman can confirm. pic.twitter.com/p21aBNEIbt— Nayyar (@nayyarsohail) November 18, 2023
Meanwhile, local cops have lodged a case against the attackers in Kotwali police station against six people under sections related to assault and robbery. The victim told cops that attackers looted his personal belongings, including Rs150,000 cash and his bank cards.
A local journalist claimed that Bharwana was attacked due to a matter related to some crop harvesting, and it has nothing to do with political affiliations.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
