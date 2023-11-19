  

Video of torture on PML-N politician Mehr Afzal Bharwana in Jhang goes in viral

Video of torture on PML-N politician Mehr Afzal Bharwana in Jhang goes in viral
Source: screengrabs

LAHORE - Mehr Afzal Bharwana, a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has been assaulted as a group of unidentified men attacked and tortured him in Jhang.

A viral clip went viral on social media showing a number of attackers assaulting Mehr Afzal Bahrwana, a local politician from Jhang - a city in northern Punjab.

Unverified reports claim that attackers intercepted Bharwana, who reportedly left PTI and went into people ahead of the elections. The attackers stripped him after tearing his clothes and tortured him with rods.

Meanwhile, local cops have lodged a case against the attackers in Kotwali police station against six people under sections related to assault and robbery. The victim told cops that attackers looted his personal belongings, including Rs150,000 cash and his bank cards.

A local journalist claimed that Bharwana was attacked due to a matter related to some crop harvesting, and it has nothing to do with political affiliations.

PML-N worker brutally beaten up in Youm-e-Takbir event

