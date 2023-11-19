Profile: Virat Kohli

Indian batsman Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the contemporary cricket arena. He is matchless in daring and fearless approach and displays classical batting as a highly acknowledged and recognised player.

Virat Kohli, world’s best batsman?

Virat Kohli is vastly applauded as an ace player with his outstanding aggression, genuine technique, temperament and talent all over the world. The cricket experts unanimously reckon his technique and skill as one of the finest batsman of contemporary cricket circuit. He has won laurels for his historic and memorable batting display with his classical drives, perfect hook and pull shots, cheeky late cuts, immaculate straight drives and innovative leg flicks. Kohli’s batting technique is a sight to notice and observe. As a batsman, he has impeccable balance, precise footwork, and ability to adapt to different playing conditions. He has wide range of shots and the ability to play both pace and spin with equal skill and talent.

World Record of Highest Number of Centuries in ODI

Virat Kohli has broken several records and made new records in his cricketing career so far. In 2023 World Cup Semi-final Match, he scored 50th ODI Century against New Zealand team and broke the great Sachin Tendulkar’s highest hundreds and highest runs in World cup matches. His significant hundred steered India to Final of 2023 World Cup.

World Records in 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has broken several records. Previously, Tendulkar had scored his 49th hundred in his 451st ODI innings but Virat Kohli had equaled that landmark in just 277 innings - against South Africa in India's league game of this World Cup and then broke the record in his 279th innings. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup whereas Virat Kohli surpassed him by scoring his 80th run in the semi-final and went on to become the first batter to score 700 runs in a ODI World Cup. In 2023 ICC World Cup, he scored 711 runs in the tournament at an average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68. He scored 8 times Fifty-plus scores in this tournament, the most by any batter in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. In previous editions of ICC World cups, Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 and Shakib Al Hasan in 2019 had seven fifty-plus scores each.

Virat Kohli’s Cricket Career

Virat Kohli captained India's victorious World Cup Under-19 side in Malaysia, in 2008. Later, he joined the Indian T20 League in 2008 and has since been a part of the Bangalore franchise. He also went on to become the captain of the team in 2012. In the first IPL edition, his domestic form still won him an India ODI cap on the tour to Sri Lanka in the same year.

Scored 1,000 Runs in 2010 Year

Being an aggressive right-hand Batsman, Virat Kohli scored 1,000 run in 2010. He did not let his guard down in 2011 by scoring a century in his maiden World Cup match against Bangladesh and contributed decently right throughout the tournament.

Virat Kohli Test Career

Virat Kohli was finally selected for the tour of the West Indies in 2011. In 2012, he made his maiden ton in whites on India's tour to Australia. Unfortunately, he was failed in this tour.

Memorable Batting against Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup

In 2012, Virat Kohli’s contribution and efforts were paid off and he was made the vice-captain of the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup in 2012. He ended the tournament as the highest run-getter which included fastest 183 runs off 148 balls against Pakistan.

Kohli successful Captaincy Career

Virat Kohli captained the Indian ODI team for the first time against Sri Lanka in a Triangular ODI series in the Caribbean after an injury ruled MS Dhoni out for three ODIs. He then tasted the success of full-fledged captaincy in Zimbabwe where he led the team in absence of Dhoni, who was rested and achieved a 5-0 clean sweep over the hosts. During series against Australia, he registered the fastest ODI century by an Indian, just from 52 balls in Jaipur helped India to chase down a challenging target of 360.In the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in November 2014, Kohli also led India to a 5-0 routing of the Lankans, making him the first Indian captain to have affected a 5-0 whitewash home and away in ODI cricket. In 2014-15 tour to South Africa, he took his side to series wins in the limited-overs format, which was a first for India in South Africa.

Test Captaincy of Indian Team in 2014

In December 2014, Virat Kohli was made the captain of the Test side for India’s first Test against Australia in Adelaide but he lost despite scoring centuries in both innings. On 30th December 2014, he saved the third Test for India against Australia at the MCG. During this tour, Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Tests. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, India became the first-ever Indian side to register a Test series win over Australia in Australia.

2016 remarkable Performances

Virat Kohli scored over 2500 international runs at an unbelievable average of 86.50 with seven centuries and 13 half-centuries from 40 innings. He received ‘Man of the Tournament’ award in the 2016 World T20 where India made the semi-finals. During the 2016-17 season, Kohli also became the first batsman to register a double century in four successive Test series, going past the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, both of whom had managed it for three consecutive series.

Outstanding Batting display in domestic T2O League

Virat Kohli piled 900 runs in the Indian T20 League with an incredible four centuries to his name during 2014-15.

World record of scoring Fastest 10000 Test Runs

Virat Kohli scored the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 205th innings He broke the record holder, Sachin Tendulkar who did it in 259 innings.

2019 World Cup batting display

Virat had a modest 2019 World Cup outing as a batsman, he scored 5 consecutive half-centuries but it came as a big surprise that a batsman of his stature didn't convert any into a hundred. Though under his leadership, India finished at the top of the points table in the group stages of the tournament, but their campaign ultimately ended after a close defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Losses under Kohli’s Captaincy

In June 2021, India lost the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final to New Zealand. This was Kohli's third defeat as captain in knockouts and finals of ICC tournaments.

Stepping down from Captaincy 2021

In September 2021, Kohli announced to step down from captaincy in T20Is following the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In December 2021, Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain and soon after that Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain as well, following the 2-1 Test series defeat during the tour of South Africa. He surrendered the captaincy of Bangalore too after the 2021 Indian T20 League.

Comparison between Kohli and Sachin’s Performances

In comparison, Virat Kohli is ahead of Sachin Tendulkar. In recent times, India have won most of their matches, especially one-day and Twenty20, due to Kohli performed significantly.

In statistical analysis, Sachin had got a ton on his 25th birthday — on April 24, 1998 — against Australia in Sharjah but Kohli also enjoyed his 49th Hundred on his 35th birthday against South Africa in 2023 World Cup. Kohli took only 15 years to get to 49 hundred, while Tendulkar’s ODI career spanned 22 years. Kohli has hit 27 centuries while chasing, out of which India have won 23 matches. On the other hand, Tendulkar had 17 centuries while batting second.

India won only 50.54% of matches when Tendulkar played, while it was 61.59 when Kohli was in the team. Only 33 of Tendulkar’s 49 hundreds came in wins, while Kohli has 41 centuries in victories. Kohli’s overall ODI average is 58.48 in 289 appearances, but while chasing his average goes up to 65.49 and rises to 90.40 in successful chases. Tendulkar’s centuries came against 11 different teams, with 44 against nine full-member teams and five tons against associate teams four against Kenya and one against Namibia. Virat Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs with 13,626 runs in 289 matches, averaging 58.48 and a strike rate of 93.55.

Virat Kohli’s unbeatable records

Virat Kohli’s records and achievements make him an international and an ace batsman. He holds numerous records in international cricket, including being the fastest to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs. He is the fastest player to reach 70 international centuries.

Leadership Qualities of Virat Kohli

Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the Indian cricket team achieved several records, including reaching the No 1 ranking in Test cricket. India has topped the ICC rankings with his tactical and insightful leadership qualities.

Virat Kohli as Batting Icon

As a batsman, Virat Kohli has been contributing worthily for his team in all formats of Cricket. India has reached 2023 World Cup Final after his impactful batting. No doubt, he is and will surely be a cricketing icon with unbreakable records and contributions as the best player of the cricket.

Virat Kohli’s Personal Life

Virat Kohli Net Worth

According to The Hindustan Times, Virat Kohli has more than $126 million net worth which is approximately 1050 Crore rupees in Indian Currency. He is one of the highest-paid athletes globally. He draws the highest salaries among all Indian Cricketers.

Indian Celebrity with highest Instagram Followers

Virat Kohli is also the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with over 178 million followers.

The World's Highest-Paid Athlete in 2020

Virat Kohli earns more than $20 million annually from endorsement partners like Audi, Hero, MRF, Puma, Valvoline and more. In 2020, he was declared the world’s highest-paid athlete for his earnings.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Love-bond

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met in 2013 during an ad shoot. Virat Kohli made his debut in August 2008 whereas Anushka Sharma started shooting for her first film back in August 2008. They had similarities in term of social standing, professional career and maximum potential but had interacted in 2013 which brought these individuals together. They took their time to develop love and intimacy in next years. This love evolved and finally blossomed passing through from different upheavals and phases to grow and strengthen.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s secret wedding

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy in 2017. This wedding was kept secret because only Virat and Anushka’s friends and families attended this destination wedding at the venue a beautiful Tuscan villa. Later after Virat-Anushka Wedding, Virat Kohli revealed in an TV Interview that this wedding had to be held as a super-secret affair. Especially, Anushka Sharma never wanted anyone else their family or friends circle to join and cherish this blissful day.

Virat Kohli’s Gratitude for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has several times expressed his deep hearted gratitude and acknowledgment for Anushka Sharma’s contribution in his life. In an interview, he expressed his gratitude that Anushka Sharma has made him a better individual. He also emphasized the significance of accepting and integrating the individuality and autonomy of one's life partner.

Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma’s Daughter

Both Virat and Anushka have been enjoying a strong bond of maternity based on mutual trust and respect, love and care and acknowledgment since 2017. In January 2021, they were blessed their first daughter “Virushka” as combination of father and mother’s names which was suggested earlier. Later, she was named “Vamika” as bundle of joy and excitement.

Virat Kohli’s Twitter Account:

https://twitter.com/imVkohli@imVkohli

Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account:

https://www.instagram.com/virat.kohli