Virat Kohli slams 49th ODI century to equal Sachin Tendulkar record

06:02 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Virat Kohli slams 49th ODI century to equal Sachin Tendulkar record
Source: BCCI/Twitter

Star batter and flamboyant hitter Virat Kohli has achieved another milestone as he equalled the record of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in the One-Day International format.

Kohli, 35, displayed A-game and registered a world record of 49 ODI tons, in a World Cup clash against South Africa.

The leading batter achieved a record-equalling ton off 119 balls, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, whereas Virat achieved the feat in his 277th innings.

In today's game, he remained unbeaten on 101 off 126 balls, helping his side to set 326.

Kohli's ton continues a vigorous year for him in this format as he has more than 1000 runs with five centuries in 2023, at an average of 72.18 and a strike rate of 9982.

Virat Kohli’s classy century guides India to win over Bangladesh

