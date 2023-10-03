Sachin Tendulkar named ICC Global Ambassador for World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announces legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Announcement comes as just two days to go until the pinnacle event of the one-day game gets underway.

According to a statement from ICC, Sachin Tendulkar, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50 over World Cups in his career, will walk out with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, declaring the tournament open.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on 19 November in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.