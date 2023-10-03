Search

5G services to launch in Pakistan by August 2024

Web Desk
10:41 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
5G
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication announced on Tuesday that Pakistan is preparing for the introduction of 5G mobile phone connectivity in the nation, with plans for a rollout scheduled for August 2024.  

This is a turning point in technical development as Pakistan gets closer to joining the group of nations that can use 5G.

This statement was made in response to the rising demand for telecommunications services that are quicker and more sophisticated.

A thorough business plan for the introduction of 5G services in the nation has been published by officials in this respect. 

Additionally, the telecom providers' request for a free 5G spectrum allocation was denied. The government has chosen to assist operators in lowering the expenses related to infrastructure development instead.

The Ministry of Information Technology has made the decision to recruit a foreign consultant to ensure the effective implementation of 5G services.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a formal request for the selection of an experienced consultant who can offer insightful advice on the impending project. 

A summary for the creation of an Inter-Ministerial Advisory Committee, which would be crucial in determining the direction of 5G in Pakistan, has also been given by the ministry to the Prime Minister's office.

