Honda CD 70 and CD 70 Dream 2023 latest price in October

The Honda CD70 and Honda CD70 Dream 2023 continue to rule the two-wheeler market as the undisputed queen of 70CC bikes in Pakistan.
Riders all across the country have fallen in love with this beautiful and sporty two-wheeler thanks to its eye-catching design, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.
The Honda CD70 Dream is a favourite among motorcycle fans thanks to its design, which expertly blends the appeal of a dynamic ride with the functionality of a daily commuting bike.
It has a contemporary edge thanks to its slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered for the bike, allowing riders to select the colour that best suits their particular style.
Fuel economy and power
The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, which offers an astounding 55 kilometres per litre.
A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.
This potent combination guarantees a powerful and smooth performance, giving it a trustworthy travel partner for both routine trips and exhilarating rides.
Colours
Riders have the option to express themselves with the Honda CD 70 Dream's colour palette.
Riders can choose from two distinctive colours that are now offered: Red and Black, depending on which shade best suits their personal style.
Updated prices as of October 2023
CD 70: As of October 2023, the price of the Honda CD 70 in Pakistan has decreased to a more reasonable Rs157,900.
CD 70 Dream: As of October 2023, the price of the Honda CD 70 Dream in Pakistan has been reduced to a reasonable Rs168,900 for those who want to feel the rush of riding the queen of 70CC motorcycles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
