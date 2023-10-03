Honda CD 70 and CD 70 Dream 2023 latest price in October

The Honda CD70 and Honda CD70 Dream 2023 continue to rule the two-wheeler market as the undisputed queen of 70CC bikes in Pakistan.

Riders all across the country have fallen in love with this beautiful and sporty two-wheeler thanks to its eye-catching design, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.

The Honda CD70 Dream is a favourite among motorcycle fans thanks to its design, which expertly blends the appeal of a dynamic ride with the functionality of a daily commuting bike.

It has a contemporary edge thanks to its slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered for the bike, allowing riders to select the colour that best suits their particular style.

Fuel economy and power

The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, which offers an astounding 55 kilometres per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.

This potent combination guarantees a powerful and smooth performance, giving it a trustworthy travel partner for both routine trips and exhilarating rides.

Colours

Riders have the option to express themselves with the Honda CD 70 Dream's colour palette.

Riders can choose from two distinctive colours that are now offered: Red and Black, depending on which shade best suits their personal style.

Updated prices as of October 2023

CD 70: As of October 2023, the price of the Honda CD 70 in Pakistan has decreased to a more reasonable Rs157,900.

CD 70 Dream: As of October 2023, the price of the Honda CD 70 Dream in Pakistan has been reduced to a reasonable Rs168,900 for those who want to feel the rush of riding the queen of 70CC motorcycles.