WATCH — Yashma Gill looks ubercool while kayaking

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill is living her best life in the Emirates with loads of adventures and memories to enjoy!

The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed star recently went on a trip to take a break from her exhausting schedule and tagged along actress Nimra Khan. Throughout the trip, the Bebaak diva gave her million followers a sneak peak into the luxurious affair she's currently enjoying.

In her recent Instagram reel, the Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai diva swept the internet off its feet with her captivating beauty and wanderlust personality — giving netizens major FOMO.

Clad in a bright green dress with purple prints, Gill looked chic while she read a book in her kayak boat.

Social media users were delighted to watch the Do Tola Pyar star having fun, and left wholesome comments under her post.

On the acting front, Gill carries a string of successful television series including Alif, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, Ishq Munafiq, and Khel.