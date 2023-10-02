Search

WATCH: Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill's jet car joyride in Dubai

Maheen Khawaja
08:04 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Source: Nimra Khan (Instagram)

In a captivating Dubai escapade, the stunning Pakistani television stars, Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill, are savouring every moment of their holiday. Amidst the glitz and glamour of Dubai, these two enchanting actresses have been immersing themselves in a world of adventure and exploration.

Their journey has taken them to some of the most beautiful and thrilling spots in Dubai. They ascended to the skies, standing atop the iconic Burj Khalifa, gazing out at the world below. They marvelled at the wonders of the deep while visiting the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. For a taste of winter in the desert, they ventured into Ski Dubai and The View Palm, embracing the contrasts of this vibrant city.

To document their incredible experiences, these gorgeous actresses have been sharing captivating Instagram reels that offer a glimpse into their adventures.

However, it's the recent viral sensation that has taken the internet by storm. The duo hopped aboard a jet car for a heart-pounding ride across the sea, an adrenaline-pumping adventure they describe as a "lifetime experience."

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

