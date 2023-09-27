Search

LifestyleVideos

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

Noor Fatima
07:30 AM | 27 Sep, 2023
Nimra Khan Yashma Gill

Apart from their ethereal beauty and acting prowess, Pakistani divas are also known for their wanderlust! Whether its solo or in a group, these actresses will leave no chance to boost adrenaline rush through adventures and thrill-inducing activities.

The hottest duo to take on Dubai is Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill who are undoubtedly having the “absolute thrill” of their life.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared an exciting reel that quickly grabbed attention with Gill on her side as the pair geared up on “Taking Dubai to New Heights.”

Khan described Gill as her “awesome friend” with whom she enjoyed the “Skyviews’ Edge Walk & Slide” that proved to be “an absolute thrill” adding that “the skyline views were breathtaking,” rousing excitement in fans.

The pair then “Followed it up with a delectable dinner at Filia” that Khan described as “pure perfection.” 

“Dubai adventures are always better with great company. Stay connected!” Khan concluded.

On the work front, Nimra Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Sep-2023/we-have-the-same-eyes-shoaib-akhtar-showers-sweet-compliments-on-yashma-gill

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

WATCH: Sania Mirza reveals the gift she gave to Parineeti Chopra on ...

12:18 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Journalist reveals shocking details about Imran Riaz Khan

08:23 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Pakistani celebs express relief over Imran Riaz Khan's release

06:43 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video

11:29 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Celebrating 12 glorious years of Humsafar, Mahira Khan offers glimpse ...

02:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Lollywood rising diva Shazeal Shaukat sizzles in new bold avatar

Advertisement

Latest

08:00 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Sajal Aly exudes elegance and regalia in latest magazine cover shoot

Horoscope

09:04 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 26, 2023

Forex

Rupee falls below 290 against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.

The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.

This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.

In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.

Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.

He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 27, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 
PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Faisalabad PKR 204,100
Mirpur PKR 204,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: