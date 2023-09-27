WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

Apart from their ethereal beauty and acting prowess, Pakistani divas are also known for their wanderlust! Whether its solo or in a group, these actresses will leave no chance to boost adrenaline rush through adventures and thrill-inducing activities.

The hottest duo to take on Dubai is Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill who are undoubtedly having the “absolute thrill” of their life.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared an exciting reel that quickly grabbed attention with Gill on her side as the pair geared up on “Taking Dubai to New Heights.”

Khan described Gill as her “awesome friend” with whom she enjoyed the “Skyviews’ Edge Walk & Slide” that proved to be “an absolute thrill” adding that “the skyline views were breathtaking,” rousing excitement in fans.

The pair then “Followed it up with a delectable dinner at Filia” that Khan described as “pure perfection.”

“Dubai adventures are always better with great company. Stay connected!” Khan concluded.

On the work front, Nimra Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Sep-2023/we-have-the-same-eyes-shoaib-akhtar-showers-sweet-compliments-on-yashma-gill