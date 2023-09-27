Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 27, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
