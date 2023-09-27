Sajal Aly exudes elegance and regalia in latest magazine cover shoot

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly, is spreading her magic off-screen with her recent magazine cover shoot for Hello Pakistan's monthly edition.

The Chup Raho star, who has solidified herself among the finest actors to grace the showbiz industry with back to back commercial and critical hits, has been one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment and fashion fraternities.

Aly's captivating beauty and impeccable talent landed her in public eye where millions of people stay on their toes to catch a glimpse of the Gul-e-Rana diva.

Having garnered a loyal fanbase across multiple social media platforms, the Khuda Dekh Raha Hai star shares insights with her fans.

Most recently, the Mera Yaar Miladay actress shared her latest achievement — gracing a magazine cover.

Clad in a gorgeous black piece with a sequined sleeveless top and a figure hugging skirt with a dramatic end, Aly raised standards to the pinnacle of elegance. The actress adorned a beautiful emerald necklace giving the gorgeous couture a regal spin.

“The perfect mix of South Asia meets Middle East. This marks the first-ever collaboration of its kind; as always, being the pioneers of many firsts in Pakistan, our publication this time is the first ever to do a cover with an international entity like Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism,” the magazine's Instagram handle wrote about the edition.

On the work front, Aly has been the receipent of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It? respectively.