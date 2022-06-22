Fahad Mustafa roasted online over remarks about BTS

12:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Fahad Mustafa roasted online over remarks about BTS
Source: bts.bighitofficial/Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistan’s heartthrob Fahad Mustafa and gorgeous Mahira Khan are vehemently promoting their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad that is set to hit cinemas on Eidul Azha. 

Recently, he appeared on Gup Shup with Fuchsia along with Mahira where he shared his overall experience about the movie. 

He also talked about his daughter Fatima being a fan of famed Korean pop band, BTS. However, the Load Wedding’s commented that he did not like it. His comments did not go well online as BTS fans, who are dubbed as ARMY, started slamming Fahad Mustaf.  

When host asked if he has ever heard the songs of BTS, he replied: “no, hell not” to which the interviewer asked why. “It’s my choice,” he said. 

Mustafa said that he did not even know the favourite song of his daughter. "I called them Behind The Scenes band and my daughter responded with 'no papa!'

He said that Fatima even speaks Korean but she is not able to speak Sindhi. “What is wrong with these people?” he questioned. 

The remarks of Fahad Mustafa created a storm on social media where BTS fans are calling him out. 

https://twitter.com/Amnaa_arshad/status/1538860021613744130

However, there are keyboard warriors supporting Fahad Mustafa for his views, saying everyone has own choices. 

