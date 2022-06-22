Pakistan PM expresses deep sorrow as earthquake kills 950 in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in powerful earthquake in Afghanistan.
In a statement, the premier said Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time, adding that all possible assistance will be provided to the people of the neighbouring country.
Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to assist the affected people in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said that the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property.
He said that the people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time.
“We have no doubt that the brotherly Afghan people will overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience”.
He said Pakistani authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions.
At least 950 people were killed while hundreds of others injured in an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude early Wednesday morning.
The quake struck about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.
