IHC postpones local body elections in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has postponed the local bodies' elections in the federal capital as the Election Commission of Pakistan has been directed to make fresh delimitation of constituencies.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict in pleas of PML-N and PPP.
The IHC also ordered that the Election Commission of Pakistan will submit a report within 65 days after finalizing the delimitations.
The top election body maintained before the court that ECP will conduct delimitation and then it will announce the schedule for the local bodies’ elections in ICT.
Earlier, talking to media, PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary appreciated the verdict and termed it timely decision for the dwellers of Islamabad.
