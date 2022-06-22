Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him about 'Parizaad'
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him about 'Parizaad'
Source: Instagram
Share

Popular heartthrob and versatile actor Faysal Quraishi has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career. 

Recently, the Fitoor actor called out social media pages for misquoting him when the internet was buzzing with news that Quraishi said he 'wanted' to act in Parizaad but got rejected.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old actor put an end to the speculation and called out the fake gossip pages about acting as the lead. He actually spoke about a script that he had submitted.

"Some people are unable to understand, poor things they don't know that these pages listen to things halfway and according to their understanding. One page puts it up and then the other picks it from there and starts printing [information]."

"I said that I submitted the script and that was rejected later. When did I say that as an actor I was doing that Parizaad? I'm very happy that [Ahmed Ali Akbar] did that character and I think he did justice.  But when I was doing it, I had casted Gohar Rasheed but that didn't happen on the channel we submitted it to."

He concluded on the note that the main issue is that these pages "talk nonsense" without understanding what happened. People also talk without confirming, understanding and knowing the subject matter, stated Faysal.

Earlier, Quraishi made headlines when his conversation in the podcast with Akram spread like wildfire. The Bashir Momin actor shared his views on the trajectory of women in TV shows.

He also discussed ratings and the challenges faced, "Recently, Parizaad, in fact, I used to make fun of people because when I wanted to do that script, people rejected it and called it useless"

"Parizaad changed the trend and it has always happened. Before Parizaad there was Pyarey Afzal, which was male-oriented and had no drama and that changed the trend. Then there was Bashar Momin, Mera Saaein and other shows that had something different in them."

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin.

Faysal Qureshi reveals how he met his wife Sana 12:35 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani superstar Faysal Quraishi has revealed that his marriage with wife Sana was love-arranged ...

More From This Category
Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new ...
04:19 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Neelam Muneer finally discloses her wedding plans
03:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Watch – Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after SHC ...
02:11 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Fahad Mustafa roasted online over remarks about ...
12:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Hira Mani wins hearts with her rendition of ...
11:50 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star ...
10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new sizzling photoshoot
04:19 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr