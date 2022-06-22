Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him about 'Parizaad'
Share
Popular heartthrob and versatile actor Faysal Quraishi has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.
Recently, the Fitoor actor called out social media pages for misquoting him when the internet was buzzing with news that Quraishi said he 'wanted' to act in Parizaad but got rejected.
Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old actor put an end to the speculation and called out the fake gossip pages about acting as the lead. He actually spoke about a script that he had submitted.
"Some people are unable to understand, poor things they don't know that these pages listen to things halfway and according to their understanding. One page puts it up and then the other picks it from there and starts printing [information]."
"I said that I submitted the script and that was rejected later. When did I say that as an actor I was doing that Parizaad? I'm very happy that [Ahmed Ali Akbar] did that character and I think he did justice. But when I was doing it, I had casted Gohar Rasheed but that didn't happen on the channel we submitted it to."
View this post on Instagram
He concluded on the note that the main issue is that these pages "talk nonsense" without understanding what happened. People also talk without confirming, understanding and knowing the subject matter, stated Faysal.
Earlier, Quraishi made headlines when his conversation in the podcast with Akram spread like wildfire. The Bashir Momin actor shared his views on the trajectory of women in TV shows.
He also discussed ratings and the challenges faced, "Recently, Parizaad, in fact, I used to make fun of people because when I wanted to do that script, people rejected it and called it useless"
"Parizaad changed the trend and it has always happened. Before Parizaad there was Pyarey Afzal, which was male-oriented and had no drama and that changed the trend. Then there was Bashar Momin, Mera Saaein and other shows that had something different in them."
On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin.
Faysal Qureshi reveals how he met his wife Sana 12:35 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani superstar Faysal Quraishi has revealed that his marriage with wife Sana was love-arranged ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan Army offers assistance as earthquake kills nearly 1000 in ...03:52 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- IHC postpones local body elections in Islamabad03:05 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Watch – Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after SHC suspends Aamir ...02:11 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022