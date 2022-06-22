Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him about 'Parizaad'

Popular heartthrob and versatile actor Faysal Quraishi has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.

Recently, the Fitoor actor called out social media pages for misquoting him when the internet was buzzing with news that Quraishi said he 'wanted' to act in Parizaad but got rejected.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old actor put an end to the speculation and called out the fake gossip pages about acting as the lead. He actually spoke about a script that he had submitted.

"Some people are unable to understand, poor things they don't know that these pages listen to things halfway and according to their understanding. One page puts it up and then the other picks it from there and starts printing [information]."

"I said that I submitted the script and that was rejected later. When did I say that as an actor I was doing that Parizaad? I'm very happy that [Ahmed Ali Akbar] did that character and I think he did justice. But when I was doing it, I had casted Gohar Rasheed but that didn't happen on the channel we submitted it to."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

He concluded on the note that the main issue is that these pages "talk nonsense" without understanding what happened. People also talk without confirming, understanding and knowing the subject matter, stated Faysal.

Earlier, Quraishi made headlines when his conversation in the podcast with Akram spread like wildfire. The Bashir Momin actor shared his views on the trajectory of women in TV shows.

He also discussed ratings and the challenges faced, "Recently, Parizaad, in fact, I used to make fun of people because when I wanted to do that script, people rejected it and called it useless"

"Parizaad changed the trend and it has always happened. Before Parizaad there was Pyarey Afzal, which was male-oriented and had no drama and that changed the trend. Then there was Bashar Momin, Mera Saaein and other shows that had something different in them."

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin.