Faysal Qureshi reveals how he met his wife Sana
LAHORE – Pakistani superstar Faysal Quraishi has revealed that his marriage with wife Sana was love-arranged marriage.
The famous TV host recently appeared in a YouTube show “Up and Close with FHM Pakistan” where he also shared how he met his wife for the first time.
The previous two marriage experience of the Dil-e-Momin actor was not unpleasant and he tied the knot for the third time with Sana and they are living happily with two children.
Faysal Quraishi said that his story of marriage with Sana is ordinary, adding that he saw her at a wedding for the first time.
“When I approached her with marriage proposal, she told me to meet her family,” the Fitoor actor said. Faysal later met her father, who accepted him.
“It’s been more than two years and we are living happily,” he said.
